How Sonal Chauhan and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their birthdays amid the lockdown!

On Saturday, May 16, Vicky Kaushal turned 32. Actor brother Sunny shared an emotional post on Instagram to wish him. He wrote about their unbreakable bond in a poem titled Kuch Nahin Badla. He also shared a throwback picture of the two. What we would like to know is how a certain Ms Kaif made Vicky's day extra special.

Sonal Chauhan also rang in her birthday, which was on Saturday, May 17, by cutting a cake as soon as the clock turned 12. Sister Himani organised the surprise. Family and friends connected with them through video call. For Chauhan, it will be a lockdown birthday to remember. She too posted two posts on Instagram that gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal rose to stardom and fame right from his breakthrough film, Masaan, in 2015. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. 2018 was the turning point of his career when he delivered one smashing performance after another in the form of Raazi, Sanju, Lust Stories, and Manmarziyaan. And with URI: The Surgical Strike, that turned out to be what they call in terms of trade- All Time Blockbuster, he proved he was here to stay and slay.

He now has some massive films like Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, Ashwatthama, and a film on the life of Sam Manekshaw coming up. As far as Sonal is concerned, her debut film Jannat that came out in 2008 is still very popular, thanks to its contagious story and unforgettable music.

