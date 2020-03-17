How Surrey Memes became Canada's no.1 Entertainment and News/Media Company

Surrey Memes Ltd is one of those media companies based in Canada that have stimulated a different level of creativity in the entertainment world. It has opened new chapter of innovation, providing the entertainment world with varieties of strategies on digital success.

If you’re on Instagram, you probably know who Surrey Memes is. Surrey Memes otherwise known as Sukhman Singh Gill, a 19-year-old who started his start-up in January 2019. Surrey Memes is the home of entertainment, viral video, trending content and the latest news. It is the biggest Punjabi community in the world for a social media account.

Surrey Memes currently has over 120K Instagram followers currently which is a record high for being a new start-up. From a very young age, Sukhman Singh Gill always had a passion for digital marketing. His interest in this field is what drives him to do exceptional things in the field.

He was born in India but at a young age moved to Surrey, Canada with his parents. He has confidence that his experience in influencing and understanding the needs of the Surrey Memes is going to take him far since he knows how to do things and has shown this within few months with his start-up Surrey Memes. He’s a digital Marketer and his real name is Sukhman Gill, the guy behind some of the funniest memes on the Internet. Surrey Memes is a fictional character that grew into an internet culture icon. He defines what’s trending by creating and curating content in a unique point of view, tone, and humor that is loved and shared by hundred thousand of fans daily. Currently, branding, promotion, and digital marketing are becoming the essentials to succeed today for any company. Smart work can help any businessman earn fast and big due to digital marketing and for that, you need a person with sound knowledge who can work smartly and make a solid campaign for online marketing, you need to know-how industries to take you from zero to millionaire. We are taking here about Digital Entrepreneur who drives business throughout the digitalised world.

Sukhman also said that, "I’ve always been a fan of memes and followed a lot of meme pages on Facebook/Instagram, and just one day I thought about making one of my own. I started posting memes on Instagram and the account grew quickly to 100,000 followers. Back then it was impossible to predict that this would become a full-fledged business. The team operates Surrey Memes like a daily show. We start by reviewing content submissions, checking out what’s new in pop culture and on the Internet in general, brainstorming, and finally posting. Tons of celebs follow and engage with the posts. I talk to celebs via DM for example Pav Dharia, Sidhu Moosewala, Karan Aujla, Jassi Gill etc. Me and my team did some collaborations, we barely accepted any sponsorship offers until late 2019 to keep the brand authentic. Then we started forming brand partnerships in the beginning of 2020. We had more and more brands reaching out not to "advertise" but to actually be part of internet/pop culture. In this competitive world you need to be smart to promote your brand and create a mark in this Digital world. Surrey Memes is a successful Digital Entrepreneur who started a Digital Distribution business and provides other services, and this is his success story. We are working with most of the major music labels like Reehan Records, White Hill music, Goldmedia on breaking new songs. We are measuring incredible results in music. Memes and viral sketches are significantly affecting people’s music playlists and searches on Spotify and YouTube. Instagram is a great platform to start. Finding your niche, posting content daily, collaborating with other creators – these are known and important tips to follow. I believe however that people are usually missing three other important points:

First, being an influencer is the outcome of being an exceptional content creator. It’s all about the character, talent, voice and art expressed in your content. People with large followings but not great talent usually have no real influence. Second, look at data. Surprisingly, many influencers don’t pay enough attention to metrics. A lot can be learned by measuring and "listening" to what the audience actually likes and shares. If one post got 1000 likes and a second one got 5000 likes, one has to figure out why. Third, don’t overvalue follower count. For many emerging creators, hitting one million followers is a goal. It’s a mistake. Having followers and engaged fans are two different things. Achieving the latter is the most important goal. That means that your audience sticks and follows you wherever you go".

