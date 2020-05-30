How the Big 5 look as Europe prepares to restart football

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match SC Freiburg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen . Pic/ AFP

German Bundesliga

The first of the major leagues to retake the field, with only three rounds of matches played since the mid-May restart Bayern Munich already looked certainties to win their eighth straight league title. Hansi Flick's side are seven points clear after beating title rivals Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen will fight it out for the other two Champions League places.

English Premier League

Liverpool need just two wins to seal a title that looked a certainty before the shut down, having built a 25-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City by March. With nine matches remaining for most clubs, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United are all eyeing Chelsea in fourth, while four points separate second-from-bottom Aston Villa and Brighton in 15th.

Italian Serie A

Vincenzo Spadafora, who announced a June 20 restart, said that the Italian Football Federation had assured him of a "plan B and C" should the virus crisis flare up again. Plan B would be playoffs for top spots and relegation "playouts". Plan C would be assigning league positions as per where clubs were after the last match. With 12 matches remaining for most clubs, leaders Juventus are a point ahead of Lazio.

Spanish La Liga

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said earlier this week that he wanted the season to restart on June 11 with the Seville Derby after it was given permission to start as of June 8. Matches could be played throughout the week after the restart, after the Spanish Football Federation gave the league special dispensation for the rest of the 2019-20 season. Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points ahead of the restart.

French Ligue 1

France remains the odd one out among Europe's big leagues, as the country's government is refusing to countenance a return to action for Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain were named champions when the league was stopped on April 28, with Toulouse and Amiens relegated. The latter two clubs have announced that they will appeal the decision.

Text: AFP

