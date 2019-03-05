How to ace IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's handlebar moustache

things-to-do

Abhinandan Varthaman has returned, and his gunslinger moustache is already quite the rage. We tell you how to ace the look

Abhinandan Varthaman. Illustration/Uday Mohite

The whole country has been echoing his name for days. And now, men who have always wanted a hatke se moustache, are crowding hair salons, asking for the style statement IAF wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman has unknowingly set. This version of a gunslinger moustache has tidier sideburns, with the moustache ending on the cheek.

Symmetry is key, as is the style's upkeep, we learn from Subir Malik, founder and pianist of rock band Parikrama. He has had his moustache for 28 years - as long as his band. Malik feels it brings out the rocker in him. "This style was quite common in the '60s and '70s, and I was inspired by Jon Lord from Deep Purple, especially since I also looked up to his technique. Though I have never given my moustache any extra care, turning 50 means I have to shave thrice a week. Otherwise there's a white stubble, which doesn't look great."



Subir Malik

Mumbai's Jaishankar Tiwari, who came to the city from Allahabad in 1977 to join his father's celebrity-frequented paan shop Muchhad Waala Paan waala in Breach Candy, also inherited the family moustache style - somewhat similar to Abhinandan's. "It's a khaandaani trait in our village in Allahabad.

I started growing mine out when I was 20 years old, just like my father, who named his shop after his moustache. There were a lot of brands named after daaruwaala, but no mooch waala!" And what's the secret of his evergreen moustache, we prod. "I apply rai ka tel [mustard oil] to it once every 24 hours, though yes, at 62 now, I do have to dye it," reveals Tiwari.



Mooch waala paan waala

Tips to remember

* Trimming the hair before shaving reduces chances of messing up the shape and prevents clogged blades.

* It's a challenging style, especially due to its symmetry.

* Get a good cut-throat razor, as a safety razor won't give defined angles, which is its USP.

* The length depends on density and texture of facial hair. Have a trim once in four days. For dense growth, do it every alternate day. It is trimmed into a shape, so you don't need to twirl or artificially mould it. Skip using styling products.

* Use a beard or moustache oil or balm to moisturise it each time you wash it.

* For dense growth, comb it with a wooden comb instead of a plastic one.

Jaykishan Pawar, master barber, Truefitt & Hill

Meant to be a jaw-dropper

The moustache for men is what hairstyles are to women. This style has been around in North India for ages, first coming to spotlight in the 1800s. Though I am not a fan, there are men who can pull it off. This style makes the ends of your jawline look sharper and thus suits those with a round face, where the moustache can add angles.

Wendell Rodricks, fashion designer

