How to ace your hairstyle like a Bollywood celeb this summer

Experts tell you how to ace a go-to hairstyle that women turn to as Mumbai readies for summer

Actress Sadhana Shivdasani introduced a version of the bangs to the Indian audience, and Audrey Hepburn made the short fringe look great. "Only young women were opting it for until a few years ago. Now, it's different because it makes you look younger and fresher," says stylist Isha Bhansali. But bangs need special care. "You have to wash it regularly," adds hair expert Smita Rajesh Gala.

Here's The Guide's 360-degree style ch­a­rt on how to ace th­is look according to the shape of your face.

Oblong like Katrina Kaif

* A poker straight look from the '80s is fitting for an oblong or long face. Besides, it adds a powerful vibe to your look.

* You can also tie your hair in a bun or a high pony, but only if you don't have a square jaw-line, as that would enhance it further.

* Side swept as well as curtain bangs look good on people with a strong jawline.

* If you have a long neck, choose for grand earrings to highlight it.

* Opt for smoky eyes and keep the rest of your make-up minimal. Don't accessorise your hair.

Oval like Anushka Sharma

* Make sure your bangs touch your eyebrows at least, or your forehead will look large.

* Asymmetric bangs - long on one side and short on the other, will work well even if your jaw is square-shaped.

* A beach wave - wavy hair with straight bangs - makes for the ideal day-time look.

* You can also opt for side-swept bangs, along with layered, wavy hair.

* Blow-dry and set your hair. Your forehead is where you start sweating, so make sure you go for the look now so that it grows out and is manageable by the time we hit the peak of summer.

Heart-shaped like Kalki Koechlin

* If you have a small, heart-shaped face, go for a messy look teamed up with curtain bangs or an asymmetrical fringe.

* A pixie cut with short bangs will also take years off your face, besides looking adorable.

* Don't style very long hair if you have a small face. It shouldn't be till your waist, if you want any kind of bangs as it will look awkward.

* Opt for soft make-up and subtle colours to complete the dainty look.

* If you are less than 5' 2'' and have a small face, tie your hair up to sport bangs so your hair isn't your most prominent feature.



Actress Zooey Deschanel brought bangs back in 2011, when she sported the style on the show New Girl

How to maintain your hair

Wash your hair every day. Remember you are battling Mumbai's humidity, and an oily scalp thanks to the summer. So, your bangs will stick to your forehead and clump together, ruining the blow-dried flow your bangs should have.

* Opt for a cold dryer instead of a hot dryer that could possibly damage your hair.

* Use a suitable shampoo and conditioner. Avoid gels – they will add to the oily-ness.

* Those with curly hair should avoid bangs, especially since it's cumbersome, and ill-advised to straighten it every day. And if you're using a straightening iron, use a protective serum or spray before you do.

* The skin on your forehead is affected by your bangs in the humidity. If you have dandruff, don't opt for bangs, or you will get acne.

