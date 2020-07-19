How to apply Sir?, Maanvi Gagroo's witty reply to R. Balki's defence of star kids

Actress Maanvi Gagroo on Saturday tweeted a witty reply to filmmaker R. Balkis defence of star kids, particularly Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "How to apply Sir?" Maanvi wrote on her verified Twitter account. She added: "P.S. I do like both Alia and Ranbir though."

How to apply Sir? https://t.co/HxS6gmTUWh — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) July 17, 2020

Maanvi is among an increasing number of Bollywood denizens who have reacted to Balki's comment that it is "unfair" to criticise star kids saying "they have an unfair or bigger advantage" in the film industry.

"The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors," Balki has told Hindustan Times in an interview while talking about nepotism in the film industry.

"Bulbbul" actor Avinash Tiwary has also joined the chorus of responses to Balki's comment. He tweeted from an unverified account: "Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them."

Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them. https://t.co/hlyRMhGAsq — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 17, 2020

Reacting to Balki's comment, filmmaker Onir shared on his verified Twitter account: "This is the reason why talent from outside hardly gets a fair chance to bloom in our industry. Instead of encouraging and nurturing we dismiss so many talented artists just to fulfil our aspirations n be in the 'right' circle by only recognising a few empowered ones. This contributes to continuing the tradition of nepotism/ unfair favouritism. When one reads something like this you know that despite the recent outrage the industry will take a very long time to change."

This is the reason why talent from outside hardly gets a fair chance to bloom in our industry . Instead of encouraging and nurturing we dismiss so many talented artists just to fulfill our aspirations n be in the “right” circle by only recognising a few empowered ones https://t.co/MPWzy40gNP — Onir (@IamOnir) July 17, 2020

On Friday, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had tweeted: "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw 'Kai Po Che' again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each."

Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each @filmfare https://t.co/cIvSVsfNJR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

Commenting on Kapur's tweet, actor Amit Sadh wrote from his verified Twitter account: "I love you, sir!! Sending love and hugs fr now ... and hoping we meet soon for our another round of chat ... where we talk about art and basic things in life .. been a long time!"

Onir commented: "Absolutely ... so many talented actors ..., and to just dismiss everyone ... it's an unkind act."

I love you sir !! Sending love and hugs fr now ... and hoping we meet soon for our another round of chat ... where we talk art and basic things in life .. been a long time ! https://t.co/G0xxHcX4Pl — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 18, 2020

Scriptwriter and film editor Apurva Asrani had also responded to Balki's comment on Friday.

"Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors," tweeted Apurva from his verified account.

Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors. https://t.co/G8ddYv8LVc — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 17, 2020

"Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on and on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!" Asrani, who scripted the critically-acclaimed "Aligarh" wrote in a separate tweet.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news