How to approach a girl who is a distant relative?

I love this girl a lot and want to tell her how I feel, but the problem is we are distantly related. I am worried about something going wrong if I speak to her. What should I do?

— Deepak M

When you say distantly related, what sort of distance are you talking about? I can't comment on this because I have no idea about relationships in your family or how your culture views them. Why don't you speak to a relative about this? Someone you are close to, like a cousin or uncle, who can evaluate it a lot better than a complete stranger can ever do?

My boyfriend's work routine is jeopardising our relationship. I say this because he is always so caught up with work that he barely has enough time for me. It's not as if he doesn't like being with me or is looking for an excuse to avoid me, it's just that the amount of work he takes home leaves him with almost no personal life. We have talked about this often and argued about it a lot. I know he's ambitious and successful at what he does, but he doesn't seem to recognise the need for a work-life balance, which I take very seriously. I'm afraid this relationship won't last very long unless he gets his act together and structures his priorities differently. Is there anything I can do to get him to see what I mean?

You may simply have to leave him with an ultimatum, especially if, as you point out, he has a distorted idea of what a work-life balance is. You may even be doing him a favour, because careers tend to overwhelm a lot of people in our day and age. I don't think you're being unreasonable in any way, because relationships work only when both people put in the time and effort required to make them work. It can't be a one-sided affair that survives only because you do the heavy lifting.

