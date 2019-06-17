How to be a yogi

things-to-do

It's International Yoga Day on Friday. Pick your favourite event and get into the mood

Start your week on a purry and peaceful note as you try out asanas at a Versova studio that houses cats.

On June 22, 10.30 am

At Cat Cafè Studio, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.

Call 8291490907

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

Earn a certificate this Yoga Day by participating in a special yogathon that will pay tribute to the routine by performing 108 surya namaskars at a stretch, at this Mulund studio.

On June 21, 7 am

At BLISS the yoga studio, 101, Bhakti Marg, Mulund West.

Register 9820944332

Have a fun Saturday morning with your family at the park doing yoga asanas that aim to make you feel fresh. Organised by Love Your Parks Mumbai, the event will have yoga instructors teaching asanas to different age groups.

On June 22, 8.30 am

At Katrak Park, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Register www.lypmumbai.com

Free

A three-day workshop aims to teach kids geography through a combination of yoga, games and stories.

On June 17, 18 and 19, 11 am to 12 pm at Li’l Yogis, Sunrock Heights, Bandra West.

Call 9819888881

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,800

Indulge in an engaging session where you get to learn asanas, facial techniques, dance demonstrations, mudras as well as the benefits of practicing maun, at a city mall.

On June 21, 5 pm

At Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad West.

Call 42340000

Free

A pub in Fort is introducing participants to yoga with a tweak. Conducted by instructor Urvi Gala, the 75 minute class will comprise a session of stretching exercises that can be performed while sipping on chilled beer.

On June 23, 10 am

At The Irish House, Rampart House, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 49150000 log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 750

