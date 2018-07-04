How to beat the World Cup Withdrawal syndrome

The World Cup enters the quarters after a two-day break. Here's a World Cup withdrawal beating guide before the action resumes on Friday

Open-mics are becoming increasingly regular in the city's comedy circuit. But the series called Tilt Shift Labs had been stalled for a while, and now returns with a mix of seasoned and up-and-coming comedians, and also a bunch of completely new faces. So catch known names Raunaq Rajani (in pic), Shaad Shafi and Aman J share the stage and bring the roof down with people just stepping into the world of comedy, armed with fresh material.

ON: Tonight, 8.30 pm

AT: Lowfundwala Productions, Bungalow no 96, SVP Nagar, 4 Bungalows, Andheri West.

CALL: 9920491426

COST: Rs 200

For a dose of laughter

July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day in the US. But a group of comedians in Mumbai are using the occasion to launch a full-blown attack on the American President, Donald Trump. Trump, of course, has been a rich source of material for comedians in his own backyard, as was the case with Hasan Minaj at the White House Correspondents Dinner last year (when he said that the only reason he got the gig is because no one else wanted to do it, so obviously an immigrant had to do the dirty job). Now, city-based funny folk like Sagar Mavani, Aayushi Jagad, Pooja Ramchandraran, Neil Balthazar and Rohan Parekh (in pic) will grab the opportunity to crack their own jokes on POTUS.

ON: Tonight, 9 pm

AT: The Integral Space, 14 Janata Estate, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

ENTRY: Rs 299

For F&B cravings

Ladies, head with your girl pals to a BKC venue that is pampering you with an unlimited sangria buffet priced at a ridiculously reasonable rate. It's also a DIY event, meaning you make your own drink. So, let your hair down and allow your creativity to take over.

ON: Tonight, 8 pm onwards

AT: BKC Dive, ground floor, Pinnacle Corporate Park, next to Trade Centre, BKC.

CALL: 8655077330

COST: Rs 299

Get a taste of Nikkei cuisine, which is a mix of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, at a Lower Parel eatery. Chef Eric Sifu has teamed up with Chef Michael Paul, who's from Peru originally but is now based in London, to introduce dishes like avocado yuzu crisp to the menu.

ON: July 5 onwards, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

AT: KOKO, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL: 8451011124

COST: Rs 3,000 for two people approximately

For a spell of music

The fourth edition of a gig series called Come Together returns to a central Mumbai venue with a stellar line-up of musicians. Catch people like guitarists Paresh Kamath and Randolf Correa aka Func, saxophonist Ryan Sadri (in pic) and trombone player Ramon Ibrahim play some spontaneous tunes.

ON: July 5, 9 pm

AT: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Oasis City Complex, Lower Parel.

CALL: 24970740

ENTRY: Rs 300

Catch veteran turntable artiste DJ Uri (in pic) and hip-hop aficionado Mo Styles spin reggae, disco, funk and house tracks. While DJ Uri has supported the likes of Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer in the past, Styles has worked as part of Joss Stones's management.

ON: July 5, 10 pm onwards

AT: Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

CALL: 7506394243

The hit Zimbabwean act Dreams Band, led by Blessing Chimanga, will bring their brand of Afro beats to a SoBo venue. They have a high level of energy on stage, which translates into having evident fun on stage, which always bodes well for a live gig audience.

ON: July 5, 9 pm onwards

AT: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum.

CALL: 8329110638

ENTRY: Rs 749 onwards

