How to carry off a grey outfit with style!

The simple grey plaid just got a sexy twist and has stepped out of the formal dressing space to a hip dailywear avatar

Ralph Lauren merged the boundaries of masculine and feminine with spiffy grey suits, trench coats and pantsuits for his Fall 2017 show in New York. Pic/AFP

Add a denim separate and a pair of white shoes to instantly turn workwear to casual like actor Anushka Sharma. Balance the slouchy pants by pairing them with a structured or fitted top. Pics/Yogen Shah

Mix two trends like model Hailey Baldwin, who does it right by going matchy in a plaid mini and blazer. Pic/Instagram/Hailey Baldwin



Since it’s a take on menswear, the minor tweaks will add glam to your outfit, such as a pair of heels or cutout shoulders, like how Pee- Cee chooses to sport it. Pic/Getty Images

The plaid blazer is what started the whole trend. Wear it with a tee and denims like actor Shilpa Shetty for a relaxed dinner. We would ditch the chunky heels, though.

Turn a formal wear style to off-duty like Sonam K Ahuja, and pair a bomber jacket with your trousers to help you keep warm in an AC workplace while adding a sporty edge to your outfit.

The easiest way to pair any statement separate is to wear it with a plain black or a white T-shirt. Actor Bhumi Pednekar gives it the right finishing touches with a pair of black court shoes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates