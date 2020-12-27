How to deal with skin problems caused by wearing masks? Dermatologist answers

With more and more places opening up, wearing masks has become non-negotiable. While face masks are a life-saviour and play an important role in preventing the spread of coronavirus, they can also be hard on your skin.

Dr. Sejal Shah, consulting dermatologist at Kaya Youth, says, “The potential consequences of donning face masks for long periods of time are various skin issues like redness, irritation, skin rash, and build-up of excess sweat and oil that results in clogged pores and ‘Maskne’, which is essentially acne triggered by masks.”

She adds, “Masks pressure the skin and depending on the mask wearer’s skin condition, this can exacerbate skin irritation. Also, friction due to masks leads to damage on the nose and cheeks, and micro abrasions to the skin which may cause skin infections.”

Can it cause permanent skin damage?

Wearing masks in a fast-paced, stressful, and sometimes humid environment can lead to discomfort and aggravate the existing skin issues. It can further cause Maskne, irritation and redness. Following the right skin-care routine and solution-oriented products, formulated specially to soothe and heal the skin, is very important. If home remedies do not reduce the symptoms, they must be further examined by a dermatologist.

Can the normal texture of the skin be re-attained?

Dr. Shah says, “It is advisable for people who wear masks for long periods to keep their skin well-hydrated and moisturized. The existing adversities do have a chance to get reversed to a normal state provided one takes good care of the skin by following a personalised day and night skin care regime. An expert intervention and recommended procedures may help reverse these skin conditions.”

What are the ways to prevent skin damage caused by prolonged wearing of masks?

From inculcating a new and pertinent skincare regime for mild to moderate skin issues to procedures done by a practicing dermatologist for severe skin damage caused by wearing masks; there are various measures to deal with skin damage.

Here are some measures recommended by Dr. Shah that will help you prevent skin damage due to masks.

- Do not touch!

If your skin has started to develop any condition related to mask-wearing it is advisable to avoid touching the face often as it can lead to acne breakouts and infections.

- Cleanse the face

It is advisable that you use a personalised facial cleanser that is suitable for your skin type. Also, do not forget to purchase a product that is not harsh on your skin. It must help you maintain the pH balance of the skin and on the other hand it washes away 99.9% germs leaving the skin fresh, supple, and hydrated.

- Gel well

- Focus on recovery

- Minimize makeup

Makeup application should be avoided under the mask as much as one can. Wearing makeup will not only suffocate the skin but also clog the pores, which may lead to acne breakouts. In case you cannot avoid makeup, opt for non-comedogenic products that are formulated to prevent clogged pores.

