How to find the Best Wireless Earbuds for you

5 Things to Consider When Buying Earbuds

You want an audio device that offers high-quality sound, with a power-packed battery that does not run out on you. If your usage is high, then comfort also ranks pretty high on your list. Here is an exhaustive guide of aspects to look for when choosing the best wireless earbuds.

1. Sound quality

No marks for guessing, sound quality tops this list. Whether you are listening to music or attending Zoom calls, there is no way you would want to compromise on HD Sound quality. It will be a good idea to check out for EBEL drivers that offer an enhanced bass experience. Also, a big aspect of high sound quality is noise reduction and echo cancellation. So, be sure to check that the true wireless earbuds you go in for, offer this feature.

2. Touch Controls

When you are using your earbuds while working out or carrying out daily chores, there is little scope for pulling out your phone to control music or to receive a call. Convenience demands that your truly wireless earbuds come with touch controls that allow you to pause/play music or accept/reject calls.

Voice assistant integration is also a useful feature to look out for, especially to support your hand-free lifestyle. With this feature, you can seamlessly connect with Google Assistant or Siri and make a call or play music!

3. Battery life

Now, this is non-negotiable! You do not want to be stuck with an audio device that has a poor battery life and you perpetually find yourself being in the red. Look out for the best wireless earbuds in India that offer as much as 20 hours of play/talk time with a charging case. A pocket slip charging case that allows you to charge and play on the go, is an added perk!

4. Comfort fit

The best of earbuds that come loaded with features are not comfortable to wear. Remember to look out for a snug and secure fit that ensures that your buds don’t fall out. A half in-ear design typically works well for your listening comfort. Another major aspect to watch out for is the weight of the earbud. Fortunately, there are ultra-light earbuds that are as light as 3.5 grams and yet pack a punch in the audio experience! With such earbuds in place, comfort is a given!

5. Cost

Last but definitely not the least, you do not want to break your bank in search for the best wireless earbuds. The good news here is that high-quality earbuds are now available at extremely affordable prices. High on tech, need not mean high on price anymore, so, do not equate quality with cost!

Our pick?

We bet you’re wondering which affordable pair of earbuds checks all these boxes. Be sure to check out the PLAYGO T20 and PLAYGO T44 True wireless Earbuds from World of PLAY. These stellar pairs of earbuds offer as much in quality like the other high-priced contenders in the market. From their sleek form to their power-packed audio quality, these earbuds go a long way in upping your audio experience while keeping up with your style.

