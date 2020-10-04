How to find your study buddy

While most apps are made to take your attention away from the studying, the programmes listed here are designed to help you study smarter. We have listed study planners, study aids and app blockers in an effort to get you to laser focus in to learning. With classes moving online and studies happening at home with the phone, these may be some of the most invaluable apps for students right now.

Power Planner

Power Planner is a more hardcore planner compared to the others on the list. It has features like online sync, grade calculation and homework planner. Alongside standard planner features like a calendar and reminder. Power Planner is useful for both school and college students. The free version is versatile, but if you want to add more than five grades per class, you will need to pay a one-time unlock fee of Rs 159. The unlock gives you access to all versions, including one for Android and Windows.

AppBlock

You need to start with blocking apps and notifications that are trouble, like Instagram, Netflix and Fortnite. You can select the timing, days and severity of the block. I recommend trying the "default mode" before opting for "strict". The free version lets you block only five apps. To use everything unlimited you might have to invest in a premium account starting from R999 a year. This app is only available for Android devices.

Chipper

Chipper is a great scheduling app. Available for both Android and iOS, the app lets users plan their day, set homework reminders, study timers, make to-do lists and even get motivated to push through. They also have a coaching section where, if you pay, you get a personalised coach to help you achieve your goals. The coaching is mostly geared towards college, so students or parents using this wouldn't need it as much.

Study Bunny

Study Bunny attempts to make study planners a little more fun. This has planner screens that are more interactive and you can earn coins when you complete your goals. These coins can be used to embellish your screens and bunnies with all sorts of goodies. It's a planner geared more towards kids rather than college students, though it is equally useful for any age group.

Study Smarter

Study Smarter lets you study anywhere at any time by making up flashcards from your study materials. You can also share these flashcards with friends and access millions of shared flashcards made by others on the platform. The app lets you create weekly learning goals and lets you track your learning progress with charts and reports. Students can also form virtual study groups or connect with students already registered from their school or university.

Smart Study Plan

If you aren't good at making a study plan, this application is for you. Smart Study Plan makes a plan automatically for you. All you have to do is add all the courses or subjects you are studying, your availability during the week and your favourite time to study. The app then works out a plan and also sets reminders in place to tell you what you need to study. All of this for free.

