How to get your mandatory QR code-based e-pass for local train ride

The state government on Friday released a detailed procedure for essential workers on how to procure the QR e-passes now mandatory for travelling on local trains. A circular by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar stated that a QR code-based E-Pass (electronic pass) will be mandatory for all essential services staff permitted to travel by local trains.

The process of generating such a pass will be in two stages

Stage 1

The HR head of each organisation will need to depute authorised personnel with a list of their employees in soft and hard copy with basic individual information in a prescribed format to the technology cell at the commissioner of police office compound between July 16 and July 27 between 10 am and 6 pm.

The prescribed format seeks details like which days of the week will the employee be travelling, with the official ID number, department, address and other basic details.

Essential staff employees boarding a local train. File pic/Satej Shinde

The application also needs to include the name and contact details of a nodal officer for each organisation. A sealed envelope containing the username and password (which can be later changed) shall be sent to the contacts of the appointed nodal officer. Once the information is registered, an SMS along with a web link would be sent on the phone number of the employee, as mentioned against the name of each staff, whereupon the employee shall add more details by clicking on the web link and submit the form to his nodal officer, for approval.

Stage 2

The nodal officer of the organisation can decide upon the approval of employee names required for duty by logging in to the web portal. He may choose to approve the application singularly, or in bulk. Once approved and authenticated, a link will be sent to the employee, who will be able to download his QR code e-pass using the same.

Himanshu Vartak of Western Railway Consultative member of Palghar railway station, said, “The guidelines for QR codes are very vague. There is still no clarification about doctors practising in their own clinics and medical shop owners. What about bankers and individual medical workers? What should they do to get QR code? A lot of essential workers are approaching us. Also, will it be practically possible to do all this in such a small time-frame?”

