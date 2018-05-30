Search

How to give staple white-button-down-with-jeans pairing a stylish twist like Bollywood celebs

May 30, 2018, 07:51 IST | Dhara Vora Sabhnani

Here's your fashion guide for wearing a white-button-down-with-jeans pairing

If easy-breezy is your style statement, go for a cropped pair of jeans with a frayed waistline and chunky gold hoops, like actor Athiya Shetty. Unlike her slides, a change of footwear will give you a polished look. Pics/yogen shah

Red lips always go with the classic white-and-jeans combo. Emulate actor Hansika Motwani for a feminine-chic brunch look, with an off-shoulder broderie anglaise top, skinny jeans or jeggings and a pair of nude heels to keep it understated with a focus on the top.

Do '70s chic like Deepika Padukone with sleek hair, statement sunnies and flared jeans, which will let your legs breathe in this heat. Pic/instagram.com/ shaleenanathani

A modern take on Audrey Hepburn's soft boyish charm, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja elevates the look with elaborate sleeves and diamante slippers for a hint of bling. If you are tall like Ahuja, peg your jeans and let your statement footwear shine. Pic/the HOUSE OF PIXELS

Go for the paper-bag waist like actor Shraddha Kapoor. With grungy shredded jeans, it's best to go simple with the rest of your styling, like Kapoor does with a crop top. And if you wish to skip the statement red lips, carry a red sling instead, for a pop of colour.

