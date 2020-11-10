How to I tell him I have severe depression?

I have been trying to explain my medical condition to my boyfriend for months but can't seem to be able to. I have been diagnosed with severe depression, and am on strong medication, but he doesn't know anything about this. I feel as if I should tell him so he is aware of why I behave in a certain way, but I am afraid because I don't know how he will react to this. He may think that something is wrong with me and end this, which I may not be able to bear. Please help me.

Is there any reason why you assume your boyfriend won't support you after finding out that you are struggling with depression? Has he given you reasons to doubt his commitment to you in the past? Do you believe that someone who is incapable of dealing with you is a person you can continue to rely on? Honesty is of utmost importance in any relationship because it helps two people find out whether or not they have the strength to support each other. You are dealing with something difficult, which can only be managed if you have the kind of help you need. Yes, it will be hard if he chooses to give up on you, but it won't be as hard as continuing to hide the truth and not being yourself just because you wanted to be with someone. I suggest you weigh the pros and cons of what it means to not be honest with him.

My girlfriend wasn't around for me when I needed her the most, and I haven't been able to trust her since. How do I regain that? She has apologised, but I haven't been able to forgive her.

Forgiveness is never easy, but it can come if and when you decide that this is someone you want in your life. We all make mistakes and she must have had her reasons. If you accept them, time will help you rebuild the trust you once had.

