How to keep the festive spirit alive

It's not just their education that has faced a roadblock when it comes to college students this year. Festivals are often an integral part of their overall evolvement as young adults who flower into grown-ups, and those have hit a speed bump in 2020 as well. But never mind that. There are ways to get around adversity. And the folks behind Mumbai-based Mismatch: The College Fest that Never Was have done that with the online event that promises to recreate the feel of an on-ground experience.

The hybrid format consists of games, live shows, pre-recorded performances and covers, all played out on the digital realm. One of the events, for instance, consists of a competition where college students were asked to cover a song called Kahaan ho tum by indie artiste Parteek Kuhad, who then shortlisted the best versions, which are going to be performed live at the fest. There's also a live concert featuring Imaad Shah, who will collaborate with Samar Grewal. Crossover electronic artiste Ritviz, meanwhile, will feature in a panel discussion moderated by comedian Tanmay Bhat, where the musician will talk about his experience of being a school drop-out. There's nothing serious here, though, since Ritviz and Bhat will engage in what essentially constitutes fun banter. Ritviz will also release a new track at the festival, for which ace dance group Kings United has orchestrated a special pre-recorded show.



Prateek Kuhad

Deepa Unnikrishnan aka Dee MC, a hip-hop artiste who's also part of the line-up, tells us that she will perform a track called Dil ki baat, which she's created for an upcoming web series. "It's a really raw, old-school kind of a tune. I'm performing the track live on my home setup and since 2020 put a hold on all live gigs, I'm super excited to reach out to people virtually."

Unnikrishnan also makes a pertinent point when she says, "I think the students who organise college fests gain the most real-life, hands-on experience of learning how to deal with many things, no matter what roadblocks they face." It's pertinent because not everything can be taught in a classroom, and since extra-curricular activities are indeed an integral part of the learning experience, the show must go on as far as college fests are concerned, no matter if they are moved online.

On November 20, 7 pm onwards.

Log on to insider.in

Free

