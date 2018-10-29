How to keep your skin winter ready

health-fitness

Before splurging on products, there are things you can do to help you avoid suffering any side effects

If you don't take proper care of your skin in winter, you will have to deal with chapping, peeling and cracking. But before splurging on products, there are things you can do to help you avoid suffering any side effects.

Neeleshwari Basak, owner of Worldwide Institute of Grooming and Pageants and Arpita Das, owner of Beauness By Arpita, list some tips to keep your skin winter ready.

* Avoid hot showers and steam: Hot water breaks down the lipid barriers in the skin. Stick to warm water. Instead, aim to take shorter baths using warm water. Ensure you pat the towel and don't rub your skin dry. Apply a body oil before the shower to keep the moisture and follow up with a body cream or a moisturiser after a shower while your skin is still damp to help the cream penetrate.

* Hydrate: Sugar, alcohol and coffee intake promote inflammation and dehydrate your skin by depleting your body of vital nutrients. So, avoid them. You can still look good by drinking adequate amount of water throughout the day. Keep a toner handy to balance the PH level of your skin. Some toner/spray you can even apply on top of your make-up. Staying hydrated promotes skin circulation, and helps to deal with its natural repairing process.

* Exfoliate: To maintain summer skin in the winter, it is important to follow regular exfoliation for both your face and body. You may exfoliate more than usual, but you should do it once or twice a week at the maximum. Exfoliation can be used after cleanser, but before moisturiser, as it helps to remove dead skin and build up for smoother skin and clearer pores.

* Add fruits in your diet: Best way to rejuvenate your skin is to consume fruits and apply a fruit mask. It is the best way to pamper your skin with pure stuff which is free of toxins or any chemicals. Eat a rainbow of colourful fruits like pomegranate, banana, watermelon, papaya, kiwi, oranges and apples for a good healthy glowing skin. Always remember, "You are what you eat".

* Use aloe vera gel: Slice a piece of aloe vera, squeeze gel and apply it evenly on your face. Aloe vera contains Vitamin C, E, and beta-carotene, which does not only help in nourishing but also aids in anti-aging. It is perfect for dry and dehydrated skin which is common during the winter season. Aloe vera gel moisturises the skin without making it greasy, which is perfect for those with oily skin.

* Yoga is the key: When we practice yoga, it enhances blood circulation. It means more oxygen goes inside our body which, in turn, improves the skin as it nourishes the cells with the required nutrients and flushes out toxins. Because of this, fresh blood gushes in the body, imparting a warm glow to the face.

