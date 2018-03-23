How to make a Shrikhand Cheesecake

Shrikhand is essentially made from strained yogurt, sugar, and fruit extracts



Shrikhand Cheesecake

The Empresa Hotel in Andheri, Mumbai has curated a unique dessert by giving a modern touch to traditional shrikhand. Shrikhand is essentially made from strained yogurt, sugar, and fruit extracts. The sweet delicacy is served with deep fried puri.

For the base

Sugar 100 gms

Puffed70 gms rice

For Cheese cake

300g softened cream cheese original Philadelphia

300 gms whip cream

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 tbsp cornflour

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ tsp lemon zest

¼ – ½ tsp saffron, toasted as directed above

For Shrikhand

Hung curd 1 kg

Sugar 500 gm

Cardamom powder 25 gms.

Saffron 10 springs

Method

Whip the cream, fold cream cheese in that.

Make shrikhand by mixing ingredients & cream it well.

Mix shrikhand and cheese together.

Caramelise sugar, add puffed rice in that and keep for setting

After the base is set Pour the batter & set,

Garnish with sesame praline.

Serve cold.

