Coronavirus lockdown: Masks for every mood

Saying it straight

Seeing and wearing the same solid-coloured piece of fabric to cover your mouth and nose can get monotonous. Thus, for a breather, try fun, reusable ones bearing emojis to spread some cheer on not just your face but the person crossing your path, too. Our favourite is the mask that says "You Decide." with colons on either side of the round bracket, symbolising that life can be better or worse depending on the choices you make.

Log on to beyoung.in

Cost Rs 249 (pack of four)

Go desi

On this forum where artists and designers offer their work for direct purchase, pick from a range of traditional Indian textile craft including Warli, kalamkari and kantha. These are available in packs of two to 10. They are washable and thus, a good idea if you've got an eye for sustainability. But do note that once you receive your purchase, your order cannot be returned for safety concerns.

Log on to worldartcommunity.com

Cost Rs 250 onwards

Simple with stripes

If you want to opt for geometric patterns, then stripes are a classic. Here, you get to pick between a multi-coloured and duo tone (red and white) option. It's made of cotton and comes in a pack of four or eight. They also have abstract, paisley and plain options.

Log on to voylla.com

Cost Rs 149 onwards

Wear for a cause

This website offers eclectic face mask combos. These masks have three layers with the outermost keeping droplets and particles at bay. And the site is distributing masks to the Mumbai Police for every order they receive.

Log on to wyo.in

Cost Rs 295 onwards (pack of three)

Glam quotient

The tagline of this website is 'Quality never goes out of fashion' and they truly live by it for they offer glamorous 'scasks'. They describe these pieces as, "a fashion accessory which can be used as a scarf or as a mask to protect oneself from the dust, pollution and germs." You can choose between lovely satin ones that are available in a solid gold or printed pieces. If you wish to pick a cotton scask, there's a floral option that you should check out.

Log on to ashtag.in

Cost Rs 250 (per piece)

Practical yet cool

In light of the lockdown, designer Payal Singhal came up with a unique campaign on social media. Clients, including celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Neha Dhupia, Tina Tahiliani, were requested to send pictures of themselves wearing a mask, which was later digitally enhanced with a special print from the designer to suit their personalities. They also shared inspiring words that are helping them stay positive during this time. "We started this campaign with the thought of coming together as a community to spread awareness about wearing a mask if one needs to step out," Singhal says.

She also adds that masks should cater to personal tastes. "It's almost like using the mask to convey your feelings. The mask should protect and not be just a fashion accessory. It needs to cover the nose and the mouth properly and be tight around the edges," she advises.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news