How to make ice-creams the vegan way!

Learn to make ice creams and other delish desserts without using dairy

If your vegan lifestyle hasn't allowed you to pamper yourself with sweet treats like ice creams and desserts, rest assured, you won't be spending this summer fretting over all that you have been missing out on.

Chef Isha Kinger will take participants through an engaging session where they will be taught how to create dairy-free ice cream, desserts and sorbets from scratch.



Isha Kinger

Kinger, who expresses her strong belief in practising a raw and gastronomic lifestyle, will share her skills and allow you to play with flavours like avocado chocolate chip, coconut, and blueberry swirl, as well as Neapolitan tarts, chocolate fudge and vanilla coconut bars and chocolate sorbet.

At Foodhall Cookery Studio, Linking Road, Santacruz West.

On March 17, 4 pm to 8 pm

Call 9769441711

Cost Rs 3,000

