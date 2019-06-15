How to make monsoon wedding magical

mumbai-rains

Choosing the right destination is definitely one of the most important aspects of planning a monsoon wedding

A scenic lush green backdrop; the soft pattering of raindrops; a rich, earthy smell; and your loved ones all in one create a perfect setting for a dreamy wedding! A wedding is a special and intimate celebration; a sweetly constructed dream brought to life. It is captured prudently in pictures, an occasion that is talked and laughed about with friends and family over years, reminisced about with children and grandchildren and looked back on forever.

Tina Tharwani, Co-founder of Shaadi Squad says, "Monsoon is not just a season in India; it is a celebration and even more so a celebration of love! Be it in movies, music or books, monsoons have served as a timeless backdrop for romance. And today, in a generation where it is almost a must for everyone to keep their special day unique and 'different', a rainy day creates the perfect opportunity to move away from the traditional and sometimes predictable wedding celebrations and do something enjoyable. With great planning, super execution, and keeping a in mind a few pointers, monsoons can most definitely be a 'season' for weddings."

Choosing the right destination is definitely one of the most important aspects of planning a monsoon wedding. India is blessed with the most picturesque of locations, and rains tend to amplify the beauty even further. India is blessed with numerous destinations where the natural beauty is amplified by the rains – Goa, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kovalam, Mussoorie, to name a few. While indoor venues are definitely a must, try and choose a venue that has an indoor venue that can be opened up to an outdoor venue such as a landscaped garden, or a pool, or has large glass windows with a great view.

Curate a unique food and beverage menu that could incorporate numerous dishes symbolic to the rainy season such as live stations for corn on the cob, pakoras and bhajias, a 'Chai-bar' with a vast selection of teas, or a sizzler station. Skip foods that use green leaves, and a few dishes from the regular chaat menus such as pani puri, bhel and sev puri.

Innovate with decor using minimal florals. Flowers do not last for very long in this weather and hence are quite expensive. You could replace these with other elements that are currently more in trend such as origami, paper flowers, or even eco-friendly decor options. You could go bold with colors and stand out against the sky or complement it with pretty pastels.

Tharwani advises couples and familes to negotiate for the best possible deals – being currently an off or a low season for weddings in India, a lot of vendors may be happy to offer a lower fee than what they would usually charge. However, in this season it is more advisable to pay a slightly higher fee for a more professional vendor instead of just going with who charges the lowest. Being penny wise, pound foolish, can definitely create havoc at a wedding.

However, like with any good thing that exists, there is a flipside to it. Having a monsoon wedding also comes with certain challenges. But with the right planning and practices, everything can be kept under control. For instance, open venues should be avoided as a heavy downpour will ruin the ceremony, but if budget permits, setting up clear marquees could be used in outdoor spaces. There might be power cuts for which it is imperative to have a power generator. Ensure the food and water quality is maintained to avoid any illnesses amongst guests. It may be good to have a doctor on stand by. Traffic jams and delays occur in all weddings, no matter what the season.

