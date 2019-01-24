How to make paper from waste material

things-to-do

Learn to make five different types of paper from 'kachra'

Recycling is the need of the hour. This paper crafting workshop by The Bombay Paperie will teach you the art of making fresh paper from waste cotton and discarded paper scraps.

The workshop, which is open to all, regardless of any prior experience in the craft, will cover five different kinds of paper, including seed, and gradient paper, in a two-hour long hands-on learning experience.

"Making paper is an ancient Indian craft, and our goal is to revive the tradition," says Neeta Premchand from the organisation, which frequently conducts origami and crafting workshops in the city as well.

On January 27, 5 pm to 7 pm

At Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel.

Log on to bombaypaperie.com COST Rs 1,200

