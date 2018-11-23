How to overcome rejections through the power of your mind

health-fitness

Here are a few ways how you can overcome rejections through the power of your mind

Representational picture

Rejections are a part and parcel of life and they hurt. However, that does not mean that life has come for a full stop. Dr. Karishma Ahuja, Law of Attraction trainer, hypnotherapist & Metaphysical Counsellor lists out a few ways how you can overcome rejections through the power of your mind

Don't take it personally

Rejection does not mean you are a failure. It does not define who you are or what you deserve. Do not see yourself as a victim. Victims cannot be victors. Look closer at the lives of successful people and you will find that they are people who refused to give up on their dreams, they are those who succeeded in spite of, not in absence of problems.

Love and value yourself

Pause and ask yourself, How do you really feel about yourself. Observe what thoughts come to your mind. According to the Law of Vibration, what you think and feel about yourself from within sends subconscious signals to others to feel the same about you. Start Overcoming negative feelings for yourself by appreciating yourself for who you are. Recall your achievements and successes frequently.

Visualise Success

Hold strong images of success in your mind. Simply close your eyes and begin to see yourself with your desire and goal as clearly as you can. With only a few seconds of focusing your attention on a subject, you begin to activate a vibration of that subject within you. Every time you visualize you raise your energy. Visualising daily will help you feel more confident, self-assured, motivated and committed.

Use Positive Words

To assume responsibility for your life, first assume responsibility for your words. Positive words will create positive thoughts, which in turn create positive vibrations. You Attract everything into your life through your Vibration. Remove words like, ‘Can’t’,’ impossible’, ‘not good enough’ and ‘unlucky’ from your vocabulary. They not only bring down your vibration, but also keep you stuck in disappointments and lack mentality.

Affirmations

The subconscious mind was programmed through repetition, and it can also be reprogrammed through repetition of words that inspire, encourage, heal and comfort. Affirmations are a great way to overcome past limiting beliefs that sabotage our success and keep us stuck with old thought patterns.

Some powerful ones you can use to overcome disappointments and fear:

I deserve Success

I am worthy of all things good

I love and accept myself wholeheartedly

Everybody loves me and supports me

Life supports me in every possible way

Only good happens to me

Trust the Universe

Remind yourself we live in an abundant, every loving and every giving universe. It is a Universe that is working for you and not against you. What happened perhaps had to, to prepare you to receive the good you desire.

