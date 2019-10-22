How to paint your home space the right way

Let's admit it, most often than not, painting our dream space never turns out the way we planned. When you decide to paint your room, you typically spend hours poring over a dozen colour catalogues to pick your favourite hue from, visualise the project, and may even pride yourself for having made the right choice. However, many times, when you undertake the actual painting process, the shade may look different from what you envisioned. You may also encounter other similar problems. The paint does not stick to the wall and the smell may nauseate you. Why does painting your ideal dream space often not turn out the way you planned?

Painting your walls can be a daunting task. Not only is it labourious, but the whole painting process also involves a number of important steps like preparing the walls, ensuring the right consistency in hue, testing it out, and most importantly, the use of appropriate equipment. Though these processes may be a hassle, painting is, without doubt, a great way to unwind and connect with your creative side. So, follow these simple steps by Mahesh Anand, President - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) to avoid painting chaos and with time, you will paint like a pro too.

Prep the walls

Safety is the most important concern during the painting process. Goggles, gloves and a protective apron are primary safety gears to have before you start painting. The walls must first be scraped off using a paint scraper or sandpaper until they’re free of any bumps, irregularities, and dust. It is necessary to ensure that the corners are not missed, and the base is smooth. The base must also adhere to the paint chosen for the walls. Apart from paint scrapers, sandpaper, paintbrushes and rollers, washable solutions and primer, a sturdy ladder is a must.

Pay attention to your paint type

While for a long time, consumers faced the dilemma of choosing between water-based paints and solvent-based paints, globally there is a general preference for paints that are non-hazardous and odour free. Solvent-based paints usually contain a higher level of organic solvents than water-based paints. These are responsible for the strong odour in freshly painted buildings. They are also hazardous for both human health and the environment, which is why efforts are being made to reduce or remove their presence in paints without impacting their performance. Water-based paints, on the other hand, are non-toxic, non-smelly and dry quickly. As they have a negligent impact on the environment, they account for 80 per cent of paints sold in the residential market.

Pick the right hue and theme

Wall paints usually come in a variety of finishes such as oil, latex, flat or matte. Among the above, latex is the most preferred as it eases the cleaning up process, and is more durable. When it comes to choice of colours, pick any shade ranging from warm contemporary ones to more vibrant hues. If you prefer to add a sense of calmness and peace to your living spaces, go for soothing neutral or warm colours like blues, greens, dusty pinks, peaches or warm yellows. If you prefer a brighter appearance, choose from bolder hues like red, orange and gold. Darker colours like brown or mineral grey usually render a more dramatic effect. Always choose a contrasting hue of the same palette to go with a particular theme. Working with contrasting colours gives you better focal points and allows you to experiment on your walls.

More importantly, spend time to test a hue before using it. There is no better way to find out which shade suits your theme other than physically testing it on a wall. Merely glancing the colour palette at the store will never help achieve the desired results.

There is more to painting a room than you think

While painting a room is a fun prospect, it can also be quite daunting. So before you set out to paint your walls, stop for a moment and check whether you have everything needed to start the process. For best results, spend your weekend painting so that you will have enough time to paint in a relaxed manner, enjoying the fun process. Therefore, painting your home is much more than hopping to a hardware store and choosing the paint and hue. It is in taking part in every step of the process that will make a lasting difference to your living spaces.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates