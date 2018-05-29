How to pick right summer scent

Don't forget to sample the fragrance outside the store, unaffected by the effect of the store and the air conditioning inside



Representational Image

It is important to fight the unpleasant odour due to heat, but it is imperative that you choose the right fragrance suiting your skin and personality. Don't forget to sample the fragrance outside the store, unaffected by the effect of the store and the air conditioning inside, say experts.

Meera Gandhi, founder of fragrance Giving, and Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer at Big Boy Toyz, have listed a few tips:

* Lot of us overlook the percentage of pure perfume that is included in the concoction. As the summer months are upon us, it is important to choose a scent that has a higher concentration of pure perfume in order to ensure the scent can brave the heat and humidity as well as prove to be long lasting and effective.

* If you prefer lighter tones, you can pick up a flowery scent. You can also pick from the numerous oceanic and mint or 'citrusy' scents. It is perfect for a refreshing and uplifting feel and also helps you pull through humid conditions. If you prefer a darker tone with more earthy notes, you can opt for woody bases like sandalwood.

* When choosing a fragrance it is important to sample it outside the store, unaffected by the effect of the store and the air conditioning inside. Walk outside the store, finish some chores and sample it again to be sure of the actual scent.

* It is important to check the contents of the perfume, to make sure that the juices and essences are stabilised and not harmful to the skin. The summer heat makes us more susceptible to rashes and other unpleasant conditions due to our increased sensitivity during the time.

* Make sure you have compared and sampled different kinds of fragrances and perfumes in order to choose the best one for you. A perfume is an investment that lasts a long time, so make sure you will enjoy smelling like the one you chose all summer long.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever