How to pull off the distress chic look with ease

Teaming up blazers with distressed denims is the latest twist to the classic look. Here's how to pull it off

Deepika Padukone and Athiya Shetty

It's a trend that's been coming back time and again since the '80s, thanks to its casual-yet-formal vibe. More common in men's wardrobes, the blazer with distressed jeans is now in vogue with women as well due to the increasing popularity of androgyny in fashion.

"It's more like a Friday outfit, a street-style statement people are opting for, which we may not see too often in India due to our hot weather," says city-based stylist Isha Bhansali. But with the style gaining currency, here are some tips on how you can make it work for you.

Spunky ladies

It's ideal for working women if they work in a creative field. Opt for neutral shades, while classics like navy blue and black are always good options. "You can do up your look by pairing the outfit with high heels," says Bhansali. Wear wi­th sneakers for a casual vibe.

Opt for pop colours.

Pair it with heels in the same colour. Keep your make-up to the minimum. If you're on the heavier side, stick to sombre shades.

Avoid party pumps. Go for kitten heels instead.

Use a belt of the same colour as the blazer to cinch your waist.

Don't over-accessorise as the look won't look as casual.

An updo looks better when it comes to your hair. It enhances the powerful vibe the padded blazers already give. If you have bangs, you can do a classic '80s look.

Blazer boys



Siddharth Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao

This pairing makes for the perfect option for those occasions where you can be slightly casual. Roll up your sleeves to give it a more casual edge.

Team up a blazer in a pop shade with shoes in a toned-down colour from the same family, or play it safe with a neutral shade or a classic like black. Don't opt for too many colours.

Don't team up distressed denims with loafers, which a lot of Indian men do. Instead, try moccasins.

Don't go all out on distressed denims. The distress aspect has to be subtle. Make sure your legs aren't visible.

If you want to wear funky sneakers, avoid accessories. Pair it with a white T-shirt.

