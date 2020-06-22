How to run a successful business? Sanjay Gosai shares some tips

Hard work is an important aspect to run a successful business. But is it the only thing required to sustain in the entrepreneurial field? Obviously not! Entrepreneur Sanjay Gosai does not agree with it. He has a different take on it. The founder of 'Shakti Recycling' feels that proper knowledge about business, discipline and time management is very important for any business to flourish in the long run. His company majorly deals in the recycling of used garments for imports and exports.

He is rightly utilizing his business acumen and has been running other businesses as well. Sanjay also founded 'The One Production & Events', a production house under which many music videos have been produced. The latest was 'Hookah Mera Jala De' wherein he even donned the director's hat. Gosai is also majorly involved in celebrity management, event and event management. His work ethic truly shows his versatility as a successful entrepreneur.

A true multi-tasker, the 51-year old entrepreneur formerly even owned 'Airfly Travels', an IATA-approved travel agency. Mr. Gosai says, "To learn about any subject, one must deep dive into it. I would have not known about film production if I did not start my production house. Experience is important and I strongly believe that one must go through to grow in life. That's how I have learnt and flourished my career until now."

Apart from this, Mr. Gosai is a man full of joy and has got several hobbies including singing, dancing, and writing. In his leisure time, he loves driving luxurious cars, exploring beautiful travel destinations and playing chess, poker, and cricket. Chasing his passion by learning new things, Sanjay Gosai has brought excellence in his work and he aims to expand his business in different industries in the future. We wish this highly-skilled entrepreneur good luck for all his future projects.

