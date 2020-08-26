How to save a life

We all have a first-aid kit at home. But do we really know what to do beyond applying Dettol or popping painkillers when there's an emergency? And, what about mental health-related crises, for example, if your roommate is experiencing a panic attack, or is silently dealing with depression? In both cases, professional help may be necessary. However, considering that's not something you can avail of instantly, it can help to be trained in providing first-aid so that the injury — whether physical or emotional — doesn't worsen till the time professional help arrives. Dhiren Talpade, a Borivali-based first-aid trainer, and Erinda Shah, founder and MD of the Chennai-based Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) India, tell us why these skill-sets are useful not just to help others, but also for our own welfare.

This year has shined the spotlight on mental health like never before. This, in turn, necessitates the need to create an ecosystem where those struggling with mental health conditions feel free to seek help. And we're not talking about just clinical help here. "Mental health care starts from the self. If we are sensitive to the matters of our own mind, we can empathise with others," shares Shah, a psychotherapist from Albania, who set up MHFA India in Chennai in 2017, based on this principle. The organisation, which imparts basic training on providing first-aid to those showing signs of mental distress, has taken its course online amid the pandemic.



"It's just like providing physical first-aid. The workshop teaches you what is mental health, how to check on your well-being, the different conditions, what kind of professional help is available, how to provide first-aid and de-stigmatise this topic," elaborated Shah, who has worked with UNICEF and WHO. She adds that a mental health first-aider is not a counsellor or therapist; their job is to support someone experiencing a crisis till the problem is resolved, and facilitate professional help. "The world is going through a bad time. Having this knowledge helps us recognise if someone is going through a tough time, and have a conversation with them," she sums up about the course which is open to workplaces and individuals.



Talpade, founder of Jumpstart Outdoors, which provides training in life-saving skills along with organising trips, shares that knowledge of first-aid allows a person to take crucial decisions when faced with an accident. "First-aid is the primary medical help you can offer a victim before professional help arrives, and in a lot of cases, it's life-saving. Having this knowledge allows you to gauge whether you can support the victim, or stop the situation from worsening rather than waiting for medical help for hours," shares the 39-year-old.

That is the reason Talpade has taken his basic life-saver course online. The eight-hour workshop, spread across four days, will deep-dive into long-term patient care, wound management, medico-legal issues and patient consent, among other topics, through lectures, practical scenarios, video assignments and hands-on training in Marathi, English and Hindi. "When we think of first-aid in an accident, we immediately think of the blood. Something as basic as keeping the airway open is missed, leading to the victim's death in minutes. We'll equip participants to aid someone in a systematic way, judging ABCDE — airway, breathing, circulation, neurological disability and environment," he explains.



Talpade adds that he will be using make-up at home to create videos and live instances of accidents, burns and stings, among other injuries. Attendees will receive a certificate at the end of the course. "At a time when hospitals are not as accessible as before, first-aid training can help not just victims, but also the helper to keep themselves safe," he adds.

On August 29, 30, September 5, 6

Call 9619793983

Cost Rs 1,250

