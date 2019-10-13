How to stream console games on your PC

There are a few things you need to take care of before streaming from your console. The PS4 lets you remotely connect to your console through the Internet. And, while that may seem great, you need a really good connection at both ends to make it viable. The Xbox, on the other hand, can only connect when the PC and console are on the same network. Something I would recommend you do for the PS4 as well. Make sure that both the console and PC are connected with a wired connector, which will ensure the connection remains stable. The consoles will also need you to log in to your account, on the console, and later on the PC. On the console: You have to turn on the streaming feature on your console before you can beam it to your PC. Here is how to do it.

For the Xbox One on PC

Go to the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 PC Find and install Xbox Console Companion or visit http://bit.ly/xboxremmd

Make sure your Xbox is switched on

Open the application and log in to your Xbox account if it doesn't happen automatically

Once loaded, go and click on the icon that says Connection

It will show the Xbox linked to your account. Click on connect

Click on Stream on the Top right corner of the app and your PC will start showing your Xbox screen

On Xbox One

Hit the home button on the controller Navigate to Settings

Go to Preferences and select Xbox app connectivity

Make sure the 'Allow Connection from any device' option is selected and the boxes for 'Allow Play to Streaming' and 'Allow game streaming to other devices' options have a tick mark

On the PS4

Hit the 'Up' button on the controller to access the menu Navigate to and select Settings

Select 'Remote Play Connection' settings

Enable Remote Play by making sure there is a tick on the box

On your PC

Both consoles require an app to enable streaming on the PC, so make sure your PC is connected to the net and follow the instructions

Borderlands 3

Borderlands is all about shooting and looting like it is 2012 and that is not a bad thing. It is as entertaining as it was in the past. It still thrives on a keyboard-mouse setup and we found it hard to play some sections, especially ones with vehicles on the console.

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Gearbox

Publisher: 2K Games

Price: PC – Rs 3,200; PS4/XBO – Rs 3,999

