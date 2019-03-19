How to take care of your skin and hair during summer

health-fitness

Moisturise with a light lotion every day after taking a shower. Creams can be used in winters and lotions in summer unless you have very dry skin in which case you can use thick body butters and creams even in summer

In summers the heat humidity and sweat can take a toll on your skin hence it is important to change your skin care routine as per season. Exfoliate all the dead skin cells sitting on your body. All the dead skin that has accumulated over the winter makes your skin look dull and lifeless. Make your own scrub or get yourself your favourite scrub and exfoliate gently every other day in circular motion. Dr. Shuba Dharmana, dermatologist, Lejeune medspa gives some tips

Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more over the exposed areas of the body as well as the face. You must use enough to ensure adequate protection. Spread a thin film over the skin that acts as a barrier.

Hydrate plenty in summers to combat the heat. Carry a glass bottle of water with you which you may flavor with berries or mint or lemon to make it interesting. Tender coconut water is a good alternative.

Go light on the makeup. If you have clear skin sunscreen and a light BB cream may be all you need but if you do decide to use foundation, use sunscreen underneath over which you can apply a light liquid foundation.

Nutrition: It is important to eat plenty of vegetables and fruit for the antioxidant properties and drink up to 2-3 litres of water a day to increase the hydration levels in summer. Try and decrease the intake of coffee as it can dehydrate skin.

Incorporate more healthy smoothies, probiotic drinks, fresh fruit, and vegetable juices whenever possible. Avoid canned drinks and anything else that comes packaged in a can as they always have preservatives, additives, and sugar that can wreak havoc on your system.

Haircare

If you have colour treated hair or chemically processed damaged hair, a sulphate free shampoo is a lot more gentle. Curly, frizzy hairs retain a lot more moisture with a sulphate free shampoo. Other shampoos that have sulphate can strip the hair and scalp of its natural oils and make it dry. Similarly dry, flaky irritated scalp can also benefit from using a sulphate free shampoo.

If you have dry, flaky scalp, opt for regular hot oil massages. Leave the oil in for a couple of hours and wash off

Deep condition hair once a week if your have dry, damaged hair. Use a heavy conditioning cream, spread it all over the hair, cover with a shower cap and sit under a hood dryer or use a hair dryer for 10-15 mins. Rinse off with cold water for super silky soft hair

If you have curly hair and want to keep your curls, it is important to not shampoo frequently. You can wash with a conditioner and alternate this conditioner wash with a shampoo wash.

A deep cleansing or clarifying shampoo maybe good to use once in a while to help remove buildup from using styling products.

Use a heat protection spray before heat styling your hair. Moroccan oil spray is a good one to use.

Avoid tight hairstyles that tug hairs at the temples. This may lead to traction alopecia or balding at the areas where the hair is constantly being pulled.

Eat iron and calcium-rich foods. Ensure you are eating enough protein.

Minimise stress. Get a good 8 hours of sleep every day.

Hair loss can be minimised and controlled if advice and treatment are sought early. If there is any itching, pain or burning on the scalp, see your dermatologist. There are several medical conditions like psoriasis, excessive dandruff, fungal infections etc that can affect the scalp causing hair loss. In some cases where hair fall is severe, you may be put on some medication and prescribed some anti-hair loss shampoos and oils.

