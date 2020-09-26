How to tell boyfriend I love someone else?

I think I am madly in love with someone and can't think of a way to break up with my boyfriend. We have been in a relationship for two years and he has no idea about this because he thinks everything is going just fine. I have done my best to not give him any clue, but I can't keep it up for much longer. I really want to be with this other person and, the longer I put it off, the harder it is for me to keep pretending that things are okay here. I know this will devastate my boyfriend, which is why I haven't said anything. How do I do this?

I'm not sure how you want to have your cake and eat it too. You are willing to lie about your feelings and continue to be in a relationship that is causing you pain, because you want to prevent your boyfriend from being hurt? Do you believe this will make it easier for him when he eventually, and inevitably, finds out? Are you being true to yourself? I suggest you evaluate why you are doing this, and what you hope to accomplish by continuing what is now a charade. The sooner you come clean, the better it will be for you both, let alone the person you say you are now in love with.

Is it okay for my husband to buy his female co-worker an expensive gift? He is rarely this generous when it comes to me, which is why I have been surprised. Should I worry about this? I want to ask him why he did it, but don't want to sound as if I am being jealous or unreasonable. What should I do?

This is your partner for life. If there is something on your mind, you should be able to have a conversation about it because that is the sign of a healthy relationship. If you want an explanation for his actions, you should be able to ask for it.

