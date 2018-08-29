How to tell her that I don't love anyone except her?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

What can I do to convince my girlfriend that I don't have feelings for anyone except her? She is constantly worried about me ending this relationship and we end up arguing all the time.

It takes time to build trust and accept each other. Ask yourself why she feels so threatened, and if there's anything you're doing to make her feel this way.

I am genuinely tired of my boyfriend and have been thinking of ending our relationship for over three months now. The thing is, even the thought of telling him that I want to end this is stressing me out because I know he will get into an endless discussion of why I should give him a chance. The problem is he doesn't seem to understand that we have nothing in common. He is madly in love with me, but I can barely have a single conversation with him about anything. He just doesn't get that. I am dreading this talk because I know it will drag on for weeks and I can't stand it any longer. Should I just dump him and stop taking his calls? I know it's rude, but it's the only thing that will make this easy to handle.

If this is making you as unhappy as it is, you owe it yourself as well as to him to come clean, irrespective of how difficult you think it's going to be. When you have both invested so much of your time and your lives towards trying to make this relationship work, you also need to take responsibility for it not working. If you have been miserable about this for three months, you are only making things harder for yourself than they need to be. It is rude to dump someone without explaining what your reasons are, and he deserves to know why his behaviour has made things hard for you, if only so he can consider your comments and make a few changes for the better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

