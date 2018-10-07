How to transform your house into a venue for niche events

sunday-mid-day

Had enough of binging on the idiot box in your living room? Here's how you can transform the space into a fascinating venue for niche events

The audience at a House Concert event, in Reagan Creado's house. Courtesy: Ryan Crasto

The living room, which for long has been the chosen space for house parties and game nights, is now finding new meaning among Mumbai's creative minds. From food pop-ups to intimate concerts, plays and lounge-room gigs, artistes and organisers are using the space to create an immersive experience. And homeowners in the city are more than welcoming of the idea.

Speech and drama trainer, Anuradha Rohra says, "It is like reclaiming the drawing room space that was initially meant to draw people to it for conversations and discussions, but was sadly taken over by television." We reached out to curators, organisers and hosts to share tips on making the living room an unconventional haven.

Bring on the music

Manu Mathew of House Concerts thinks that the "music preference of the homeowner plays a role in the curation and each session is a reflection of the host and the city's music culture". For a music concert, the House Concerts team takes care of everything, including clean-up post the concert. "The space should be able to host a certain number of people, depending on the musicians' line-up for the session.

Singer Banat Kaur Bagga at a House Concert session. Courtesy: Ryan Crasto

We co-curate the gathering by involving the homeowner and sometimes, the host suggests their friends who maybe artists." Reagan Creado, a manager at Habtoor Leighton Group, who has hosted such concerts at his home, suggests you get neighbours onboard and maybe invite them, too, "as even an unplugged band can get quite loud". He also advises against hosting an event at homes or terraces that are mosquito-infested.

Tips for hosts: Keep some rugs handy for on-ground seating, and make sure doorbells don't ring during the show.

To host: Call Manu Mathew on 8860870491

Food for thought

Initially, Abhishek Bahadur, founder of The Good Food Lab, was apprehensive about homeowners being open to the idea of a pop-up at home. "So, we started doing it at homes of friends. But, we were surprised at how open people were to host it, asking us if we could organise something similar at their place," he says.



A lunch pop-up at a Bandra apartment in June

He suggests doing your homework before hosting. "From an operations' perspective, we ensure that the basics like AC and refrigerator are present. Also, the venue must be easily accessible to guests."

On the day of the event, hosts must interact with guests, especially the ones they don't know, as they must feel at ease about being in someone else's apartment. "Your home must feel warm and welcoming. I love the post-dinner conversations, where you can open a bottle of wine, have some cheese, relax and share stories. Sometimes, these can go up to 3 am," says Davide Bagnuoli, who hosts food pop-ups at his home in Powai.

Tips for hosts: Have a central, spacious kitchen, where one or two chefs can work freely. Let the bathroom be accessible and away from your private space.

To host: Call Abhishek Bahadur on 9819466320

Play along

Playwright Zubin Driver, who leads performances at home venues, believes that a theatrical experience is a contract between an actor and the audience, and hence, can take place in any space. "We love performing at homes because it is very intimate, powerful and lends itself to sharing and discussion. Theatre needs to travel all over and create new audiences. Technically speaking, we produce 'spartan' theatre with no special lights or even recorded sound."



Lopamudra Mohanty performs at a Thane home

To host one, you need a decent playing area and an overall good vibe, he says. Everyone attending should be comfortable and open. The actor needs enough space to navigate and communicate effectively. "We have had a very positive response and have been very grateful to the

wonderful people who have hosted us."

Anuradha Rohra, who conducts these plays at her Chembur residence, suggests you do your research before inviting strangers. "Make enough space and have alternate seating arrangement for all," she says.

Tips for hosts: If you plan to serve food after the performance, finish the cooking beforehand, so that there is no distraction.

To host: Call Zubin Driver on 9967545419

