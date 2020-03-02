How to trim your waste

If you've been toying with sustainable options in your everyday life, are keen to make conscious choices or simply wish to know your options, a recently launched online course might offer a few practical solutions. The brainchild of Bengaluru-based Sahar Mansoor, founder, Bare Necessities (a zero-waste lifestyle brand) along with Tim de Ridder and Mehul Manjeshwar (of Bare Necessities), Zero Waste in 30 Days takes you on a step-by-step DIY journey towards a low-waste tomorrow.

Talking about the need and why they decided to start an online course, Manjeshwar explains, "We have been conducting talks and workshops for a wide array of audiences, including schools, colleges, corporate offices and restaurants. While doing this, we realised how important it is to raise awareness of zero-waste lifestyles, and to make it as accessible as possible. We weren't able to always travel to different parts of India and have interactive discussions and share the knowledge. We then decided it was time to launch the online course."



M Manjeshwar and Tim de Ridder

The course follows a format where you gain access to research and data about the global garbage crisis; interviews to understand its implications; and a series of DIY videos that introduce you to tips and tricks for your own journey. Though spread over a 30-day period, users can choose to work with the material at their own pace. Manjeshwar insists that no prior knowledge is necessary and all that participants are required to come with is "an open mind" and the resolve to "make small but incremental changes". Talking about what one goes back with, he adds, "One can learn ways to slowly transition to sustainable alternatives — be it in one's personal care routines, to occupations, closets and fashion habits, to monitoring fast consumption habits, and lastly, even finding ways to contribute to building sustainable and smarter cities through community involvement, entrepreneurship or intra-preneurship."

Log on to www.barenecessitieslearning.in/p/zero-waste-in-30

Cost Rs 699 per person, per month

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates