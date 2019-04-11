How to vote for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Andhra Pradesh

national

Voting to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha members in Andhra Pradesh began at 7 am Thursday. Voters queued up in considerable numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members exercised their franchise at a polling station in Undavalli village in the state capital region Amaravati as voters queued up in considerable numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise as voting to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha members in Andhra Pradesh. Polling began at 7 am on Thursday.

N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is the TDP candidate from Mangalagiri Assembly segment that covers Undavalli. YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote in his native Pulivendula in Kadapa district, from where he is seeking re-election.

As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections has started, here are a few guidelines on how to vote for your favourite candidate in the polling booth. You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List also known as Electoral Roll. Voters can find information on Contesting candidates, Polling Booths, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.

Voting Process at Polling Booth:

1. Your name will be checked by the polling official on the voter list and your ID proof

2. The polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register ie: Form 17A

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official to show your inked finger and then you can proceed to the polling booth

4. Vote for your candidate by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Once you cast your vote, you will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with include the candidate serial number, name and symbol of the party for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can also press NOTA which means None of the Above if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. Cameras, Mobile phones or any other gadgets are not allowed inside the polling booth.

There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in the state, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3,957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the age group 18-19. As many as 2,118 and 319 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

