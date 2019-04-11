How to vote for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh

national

In the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election, 1,50,65,682 voters, including 68,39,833 females and 1,014 third genders, will decide the fate of 96 candidates.

The eight Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is being held in the first of the seven-phase general elections, registered 11.40 per cent voter turnout till 9 am, an official said.

Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls. As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections has started, here are a few guidelines on how to vote for your favourite candidate in the polling booth. You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List also known as Electoral Roll. Voters can find information on Contesting candidates, Polling Booths, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.

Voting Process at Polling Booth:

1. Your name will be checked by the polling official on the voter list and your ID proof

2. The polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register ie: Form 17A

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official to show your inked finger and then you can proceed to the polling booth

4. Vote for your candidate by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Once you cast your vote, you will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with include the candidate serial number, name and symbol of the party for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can also press NOTA which means None of the Above if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. Cameras, Mobile phones or any other gadgets are not allowed inside the polling booth.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

The politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Of these, the Samajwadi Party is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38, and the RLD on three seats. Uttar Pradesh will see seven-phase polling.

