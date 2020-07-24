How Virat Kohli's mother reacted to his fitness regime: How weak you've become, you don't eat anything

Virat Kohli is a stickler for fitness and his hard work on his body has given him that extra edge to be ahead of the pack in world cricket across three formats.

But at home, his chiselled and toned body was not always appreciated by his mother (Saroj), who thought the India captain was falling sick.

Speaking with India Test opener Mayank Agarwal on #OpenNetsWithMayank, the full episode of which is coming soon on BCCI.TV, Virat said it was really hard to convince his mother that he is not sick, but only maintaining his fitness for the sport he plays. "My mom used to tell me I am becoming weak. That's a very regular thing any mother would say," Virat told Mayank in the video shared on BCCI's Twitter handle.

"If a child is not looking chubby, matlab koi toh problem hai ya bimar hai woh [there is some problem or he is sick]. Every second day I had to convince her I am not sick and I am doing this to play well. That was funny at times, but also annoying," added Virat.

