Quiz: How well do you know about Mumbai rains?

mumbai-rains

If you think you are an expert on Mumbai rains, take our quiz on monsoon to test your knowledge and prove your expertise. A lucky winner stands a chance to win cool mid-day merchandise

An elderly man struggles to keep his umbrella in control during rains in Mumbai. Pic: mid-day photographers

The weather bureau officially declared June 25 as the day of arrival of monsoon in Mumbai and we would like to take this opportunity and make things interesting with a quiz on Mumbai rains.

Take the quiz on monsoon to test your knowledge and prove that you are an expert on monsoon especially Mumbai rains. Above all! a lucky winner will stand a chance to win a cool mid-day merchandise. It's time to put on your thinking cap

Take the quiz



