Howdy, Modi! event: Narendra Modi slams Pakistan for breeding terrorism, Article 370

Texas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism across the globe. Coming down heavily on the pressing issue, Modi stressed that the time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror. While addressing the Howdy Modi! Event in Texas, the Prime Minister also cornered the neighbour nation over its tirade against the abrogation of article 370.

India has reiterated that its decision to remove the article which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir is entirely a matter of its internal affairs. However, Pakistan has tried raking up the matter on international platforms. The global community has thrown its weight behind India. Despite finding no support for their agenda, Pakistan has vowed to bring up the issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York, a move that has been dismissed by India.

Addressing an audience of 50000 people which had gathered at Houston's NRG stadium to attend the mega-event, the Prime Minister stressed that "such people" love to nurture terrorism on their soil and prefer militancy over peace.

"India's decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can't even handle the state of affairs in their own country. For them, hatred has become centre of politics," he said.

"They support terrorism instead of peace. They nuture terrorism on their own soil. Either 9/11 or 26/11; the entire world recognises their true colours," the Prime Minister added.

Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11 terror strikes on America, was found in Pakistan's Abbottabad after a decade-long manhunt in Afghanistan. Hafiz Saeed, the chief conspirator of Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, also lives in Pakistan.

Drawing from Trump's remarks on the need to protect innocent civilians from "radical Islamic terrorism" that drew a standing ovation the crowd, Modi said, "I would like to emphasize here that President Trump has stood firmly against terror in this fight."

The US President, on his part, quickly extended his support to India in the fight against terrorism, saying that in order to keep "our communities safe, the two countries must protect its borders."

"A lot is happening in India, a lot is changing and we are going on with the intention of doing a lot. We are determined to set new challenges, to fulfill them," Modi added.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the close friendship and bonhomie shared between the leaders of the world's two largest democracies have sent a strong message to Pakistan, which is seeking to internationalise India's internal decisions. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly with a single-point agenda regarding Kashmir.

The Indian Prime Minister, instead, has completely utilised the arena by attracting investment ventures and creating job security for millions in his country. Petronet's investment of USD 2.5 billion in Tellurian's Louisiana project is what could potentially be one of the largest foreign investments in the US for shipping shale gas abroad.

Not only energy, the Prime Minister had further touched upon areas of defence and space exploration to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Concluding his speech to the Indian-American community before departing for New York, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to the US President to visit India along with his family, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of PM Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

"This is extraordinary, this unprecedented. We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in America's future and a strong resolve to 'Make America Great Again'," Modi told the 50,000-strong crowd, with a smiling Trump standing beside him.

Extending best wishes to the US President Modi for the presidential elections in 2020, the Prime Minister, in his style, further vouched for Trump, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign.

