Howdy, Modi: Hand-in-hand, Narendra Modi-Donald Trump take the stage in Houston

Houston: President Donald Trump on Sunday reached NRG Stadium in Houston to attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' gala event. He was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

He was later greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chemistry between the two leaders was visible as they walked closely all the way to the stage and also met a group of children. With hands on each other's shoulders, the two leaders also posed for a selfie on a kid's request. The two addressed the event organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US. The event is being held in honour of PM Modi, who is currently on a week-long official trip to the US to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other official engagements.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans, Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump. "Greetings to my fellow Indians in India and around the world. Friends, this morning, we have a very special person with us," PM Modi said. "He (Trump) was a household name even before he went to hold the highest seat in he US," Modi said while greeting the US president.

"His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics," he said. Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" — modifying the 'Ab ki baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign.

50k

No. of Indian diaspora members attending

