How's the Josh, asks Kedar Jadhav after India beat New Zealand

cricket

The BCCI later shared the video of the celebration on its Twitter handle with the caption

India's Kedar Jadhav

India Sunday celebrated their historic ODI series win over New Zealand by raising chants of "How's the JOSH", a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Uri-The Surgical Strike.'

India notched up a 35-run win in the fifth and final ODI Sunday to secure a historic 4-1 win in the five-match series, their biggest triumph on New Zealand soil across formats since they stated touring the country in 1967.

After the trophy was presented to the team, batsman Kedar Jadhav shouted "How's the Josh" just like the character played by Vicky Kaushal in the film. In response, the other members of team chanted "High sir".

The BCCI later shared the video of the celebration on its Twitter handle with the caption: "Looks like the 'JOSH' in the squad is 'HIGH SIR'. Vicky also posted the BCCI video on his timeline. "Our Indian cricket team always gets the JOSH of the nation super high and makes us all proud! Congratulations on the amazing win! INDIAAA INDIA!!!", he tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever