How's The Josh? It's a dish, says Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushals famous dialogue "How's the josh?" from his superhit film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is now literally on your menu! An excited Vicky has shared an image of a restaurant menu card on Instagram story, highlighting a culinary item named "How's The Josh".

Image sourced from Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account

The dish "How's The Josh" comprises Rogan Josh, Kashmiri bhuna mutton, aromatic spices, saffron and Jeera naan. "It's a dish now!" The actor wrote with the image.

Uri: The Surgical Strike released in January this year and took the box-office by storm. The film directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.

Vicky's dialogue "How's the Josh" became popular among youngsters and became viral on social media even before the film released.

The line became a part of Bollywood lore after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used it to address a gathering of Bollywood celebrities earlier this year.

