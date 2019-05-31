things-to-do

With the World Cup fever on, here are the coolest offers and menus to keep you cheering on throughout the six-week long extravaganza

Stamp duty

Visit this café and collect a stamp on India or Australia match days. With a total of six stamps, you can enjoy two free cups of coffee.

Till July 20, 9 am to 1 am

At Coffee by Di Bella, all outlets.

Cost Rs 650 for two

Indoor fun

Treat yourself to a day full of fun as you go- kart, play cricket and bowl away your worries. Cheer for your favourite team while enjoying pizzas, beers and desserts.

Till July 14, 12 pm to 1 am

At Smaaash, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Cost Rs 1,111

Stadium feels

Sip on World Cup-themed beverage options at this restaurant, which include not out bottle, super sixer, power play and wide cocktail.

Till July 14, 10.30 am to 12 am

At Café Delhi Heights, Festival Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Call 49747778

Bucket of luck

Apart from the special menu, participate in this lounge’s social media game and stand a chance to win a free beer bucket on your next visit.

Till July 14, 12 pm to 1 am

At Lord of the Drinks, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 33951677

Beer-y good

Watch the action and sip on beer buckets and cocktail pitchers with prices that won’t hurt your pocket. Wear your favourite team’s jersey and have a beer on the house.

Till July 14, 11 am to 1.30 am

At Terttulia, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Call 24468833

For true-blue fans

Show your support for the men in blue by indulging in the special Blue Fever menu comprising six new cocktail drinks including the high-score rum and the gin swing at this bar.

Till July 14, 6 pm to 1 am

At Monkey Bar, Summerville, Junction of 14th & 33rd, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 26005215

Full season

Get a one-time season pass at any outlet of this pub and enjoy 10 per cent off on the food menu and other offers including complimentary beer, shots or platters.

Till July 14, 12 pm to 1 am at All Irish House outlets.

Call 9029091100

Cost Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates