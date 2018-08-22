HP for CBI probe into scholarship disbursal frauds, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

national

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged frauds in disbursal of scholarship to students in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. The government decided to go in for a CBI probe into the alleged frauds and irregularities in disbursal of the scholarships, being investigated by the state agencies since 2013-14.

The decision was taken during a meeting of senior officers, convened by the chief minister to review the implementation of the scholarship schemes of the state and the Centre.

The meeting was convened days after the Centre reportedly sought the status of the state's ongoing probe into the irregularities in disbursal of the scholarship to students. A racket of embezzlement of scholarship funds worth crores of rupees on the basis of allegedly fake admissions in Himachal's private educational institution had been reported earlier.

During the meeting to review the implementation of the scholarship schemes, Chief Minister Thakur sought to stem the rot in it and ordered that no scholarship should be given to a student unless he provides his Aadhar number. He also ordered to ensure that the scholarship of only one student should be credited to his duly verified bank account.

Thakur warned that no lapse or irregularity would be tolerated in implementation of the scholarship schemes, which are meant to benefit the students belonging to the schedule castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and minority communities of the society. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhry and other senior officers of the state government were present in the meeting.

