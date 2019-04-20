HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 to be declared on hpbose.org

results

The HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Result is set to be announced on April 20, 2019, the board's official website - hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 online on Saturday, April 24 on the board's official website - hpbose.org. However, since there will be a huge number of students waiting to check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 online on the official website, it would be easier to check your results on Jagran Josh. Any news and updates regarding the declaration date of HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 will be first published on Jagran Josh.

Here's how students can check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12

Log on to hp12.jagranjosh.com

Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

Enter roll number in the space provided

Click submit to view HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 results

After you check your HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 results online on the website, download the soft copy or PDF of your scorecard for future references. Another option is that you can avail is to take a printout of the Himachal Pradesh 12th Exam Result mark sheets from the official website. This printed or downloaded copy of HPBOSE Result can be used as a provisional result until the original mark sheet is issued by the board. However, that is a temporary solution and therefore the students will be required to furnish the originals for validation within the stipulated period as specified by the respective institutions.

About the HPBOSE

HPBOSE or the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was founded in 1969. The Board serves as a regulatory and supervisory body for school level education in Himachal Pradesh. With its headquarters based in Dharamshala, the Board has around 8000+ affiliated schools that provide primary, secondary and senior secondary level education.

