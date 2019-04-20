HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: No official confirmation on declaration

results

edia reports suggested that the HPBOSE will declare the Class 12 Result 2019 today that is on April 20, 2019, in the afternoon on official website hpbose.org

Representational picture

Around 1 lakh students who are waiting to check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 might have to wait a little longer as the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE has not yet made any official announcement regarding the date or time of the declaration of HPBOSE 12th Result 2019. Media reports suggested that the HPBOSE will declare the Class 12 Result 2019 today that is on April 20, 2019, in the afternoon on official website hpbose.org but it was said that the Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2019 might announce the date for HP Board 12th Result 2019 today and not the actual result.

The HPBOSE 12th Result 2018, HP Board Result 2018 Class 12 were declared on April 24, 2018 and the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declares results around this time on the board's official website - hpbose.org. However, it will be easier to check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 online on Jagran Josh.

How to check your results...

Visit hp12.jagranjosh.com or results.jagranjosh.com

or Enter your roll number and click on the 'Submit’' button

Your HP Board class 12 result 2019 will appear on the screen

Check your result and download it for future reference.

The result of HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will have the personal details roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status of all the candidates. It is advisable for all the candidates to download their HP Board 12th result 2019 scoresheet for future reference.

