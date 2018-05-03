HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2018: HP Board Result at 2 am; check hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 students will be able to check their HPBOSE result 2018 online. Students can also check the results and latest news regarding the HP Board 10th Result 2018 on www.hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 students will be able to check their HPBOSE result 2018 online today (May 3, 2018) on the board's official website - hpbose.org. For class 10 students, HP Board 10th Result 2018 is the first major results for them to kickstart their career. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 10 results were declared on May 9, 2017 in which 1.5 lakh students had appeared. The students who are appearing for the examination should keep refreshing this page for information regarding the results.

Students can also check the results and latest news regarding the HP Board 10th Result 2018 on Jagran Josh.

The results will be available on official site - www.hpbose.org but you can check it on Jagran Josh.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 10th Result 2018

>> Log on to hp10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter roll number in the space provided.

>> Click submit to view result.

>> Download the results in PDF format

After you are done with checking your HPBOSE 10th Result 2018 online, either download a softcopy or PDF copy of your scorecard. Also take a printout of the HPBOSE 10th Result 2018 and use it as a provisional scorecard till you get your original mark sheet. However, please note that this is a temporary solution and students will need to provide original mark sheets for verification. Students need to get in touch with their school authorities for further details.

Last year, the girls had outperformed the boys in HPBOSE Class 10 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 67.57%. About 1,15,311 candidates appeared for the exams out of which 76,855 passed and 16,564 students were asked to appear for the compartment examinations. This year the gender ratio will be out after the results are declared.

Also Read: HPBOSE Result 2018: HP Board 12th Result 2018 Declared, Check At Hpbose.Org

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates