HRD forms 'high-powered' panel to study CBSE exam process

The seven-member panel will also suggest measures to make the process 'secure and foolproof'



Police personnel hold the gates as NSUI members try to gain access inside Shastri Bhawan during a protest against the alleged CBSE paper leaks, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The HRD Ministry has set up a 'high-powered committee' to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the alleged leak of the Std X mathematics and the Std XII economics papers.

The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will also suggest measures to make the process "secure and foolproof through the use of technology" and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry.

The committee's other members include former CBSE Controller of Examination and Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Examination Board, Pavnesh Kumar and India representative on the executive board of the UNESCO, former NCERT Director and NCTE chairman J S Rajput. Former vice-chancellor, SNDT Women's University, Vasudha Kamat, and former Director of Education Krishna Mohan Tripathy are among the other members.

"The government has constituted a high-powered committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology," the HRD's School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, said.

Also read: CBSE paper leak: Government forms panel to conduct foolproof board exams



