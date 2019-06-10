HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal meets VP M Venkaiah Naidu
During the meeting, Pokhariyal also gifted a self-authored book on Uttarakhand to the Vice President
New Delhi: Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence in New Delhi.
"The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' calling on me, in New Delhi today. #HRD", the official Twitter account of Vice President of India posted along with pictures of the meeting.
The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ calling on me, in New Delhi today. @RP_NishankFan @DrRPNishank #HRD pic.twitter.com/zDsERrIeIq— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 10, 2019
During the meeting, Pokhariyal also gifted a self-authored book on Uttarakhand to the Vice President.
On May 31, a day after being appointed the Human Resource Development Minister in the Modi Cabinet, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister took charge of the Ministry.
"Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have thought will be good. I will try my best to fulfill the responsibilities given to me. The HRD Ministry is the backbone," he had told reporters.
Asked about the Ministry being embroiled in controversies during the first term of the Modi government, he said, "No ministry is controversial, a ministry is a ministry."
A former teacher of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a school affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Nishank succeeded Prakash Javadekar who has been allotted the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in addition to the Environment Ministry.
